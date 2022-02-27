Rams News: Sunday Open Thread

Hope you’re having a great weekend Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams!

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Checking in on the Rams’ 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition (Rams.com)

Liam Coen: Opportunity with Rams is one ‘I just could not pass up’ (RamsWire)

Report: Sean McVay’s new contract expected to be done ‘soon enough’ (RamsWire)

Tutu Atwell: Are the LA Rams already out on the WR? (RamblinFan)

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts (NFL.com)

Saints’ quarterback situation remains uncertain (PFT)

Packers free up cap space with David Bakhtiari restructure (PFT)

Mac Jones Rookie Season Mini Movie: “Dude can play QB! Period.” (YouTube)