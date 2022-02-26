Rams News: Sean McVay confirms he will remain with the Los Angeles Rams

He’s not leaving. After speculation that Super Bowl Champion head coach Sean McVay may consider retirement especially to entertain potential television offers, the Los Angeles Rams tweeted what we all were waiting to hear.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Sean McVay says he’s committed to coaching Los Angeles Rams, won’t pursue TV opportunities (ESPN)

A Rams season for the ages capped off with 2021 season-ending awards (Rams.com)

Rams tweet one GIF to confirm Sean McVay’s return (RamsWire)

LA Rams: Brian Allen most important free agent to running it back (RamblinFan)

2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects (NFL.com)

Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL’s five most interesting teams this offseason (NFL.com)

Kansas City Chiefs bring back former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as senior assistant, QB coach (ESPN)

Projecting 2022 QB moves if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson stay: Kirk Cousins to Broncos, Derek Carr to Colts (CBSsports)