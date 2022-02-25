Rams News: Friday Open Thread

Happy Friday Rams Fans! Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.
And now for today’s links:
RAMS NEWS:
Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator (Rams.com)
Matthew Stafford’s Top Five plays from 2021 season (Rams.com)
Report: Rams could build practice facility and headquarters in Woodland Hills (RamsWire)
Report: Amazon, FOX could target Sean McVay for broadcasting job (RamsWire)
NFL NEWS:
Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward (NFL.com)
Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on (NFL.com)
Source: Eric Bieniemy returning as Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for 2022 season (ESPN)
Packers restructure Aaron Jones’ contract, clear $3M in cap space ahead of Davante Adams decision, per report (CBSsports)
