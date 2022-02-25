 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams News: Friday Open Thread

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 2/25/22

By Blane Dydasco
/ new
Super Bowl LVI - Head Coach &amp; MVP Press Conference Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Happy Friday Rams Fans! Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator (Rams.com)

Matthew Stafford’s Top Five plays from 2021 season (Rams.com)

Report: Rams could build practice facility and headquarters in Woodland Hills (RamsWire)

Report: Amazon, FOX could target Sean McVay for broadcasting job (RamsWire)

NFL NEWS:

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward (NFL.com)

Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on (NFL.com)

Source: Eric Bieniemy returning as Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for 2022 season (ESPN)

Packers restructure Aaron Jones’ contract, clear $3M in cap space ahead of Davante Adams decision, per report (CBSsports)

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...