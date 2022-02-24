Hey Rams Fans! Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams!

Here’s a recent tweet on OBJ to kick things off!

Odell Beckham Jr. deep receiving 20+ yards downfield this season



24 targets

0 drops pic.twitter.com/WrGd37q7LE — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 24, 2022

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth ‘leaning towards’ retiring, waiting ‘couple of weeks’ to make final decision (NFL.com)

Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Artis Twyman (Rams.com)

LA Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr’s ACL surgery is a success (RamblinFan)

After being tested all year, Rams’ TE depth looks strong in 2022 (RamsWire)

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino ‘has to fall’ before we go down other avenues (NFL.com)

Restructure or release? Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas among eight NFC players to keep an eye on (NFL.com)

Tom Brady to play himself in new movie he’s also producing (ESPN)

2022 NFL free agency: Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan among eight star players who should be traded this offseason (CBSsports)