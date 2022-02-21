Coaching News Roundup: Updates on Sean McVay’s staff

Teams have pilfered coaches from the Los Angeles Rams time and and time again over the last several off-seasons - hoping to start the same winning culture that Sean McVay has instilled in LA.

Over the weekend another key member of McVay’s coaching staff was poached: tight-ends coach Wes Phillips, the son of former Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips is following Kevin O’Connell, LA’s offensive coordinator for the 2021 season, to the Minnesota Vikings. O’Connell was recently named head coach and Phillips will be his offensive coordinator. The two both spent time together in Washington, which is also where McVay shared connections to Phillips and O’Connell.

Sources: The #Vikings are hiring #Rams passing game coordinator Wes Phillips as their new OC. After an extensive search, new coach Kevin O’Connell gets his top target in Minnesota. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2022

The Rams have made only one official hire, but they still need to replace a number of coaches on both offense and defense - including Ejiro Evero, the defensive backs coach who was recently hired by the Denver Broncos as the defensive coordinator under Nathaniel Hackett.

Per Mike Klis of the Denver 9News, the Rams have hired Chris Beake as the linebackers coach for 2022. Beake was the defensive passing game coordinator for the Broncos last season under Vic Fangio, which indicates that McVay plans to continue his adaption of the Fangio scheme in Los Angeles. Chris Shula held the same title for the Rams during the 2021 season, so he could either be in line for a promotion or potentially leaving the team.

More movement from Fangio staff: Per sources, Chris Beake, a Denver assist coach since start of 2013 season, is new LBers coach for Super Bowl-champion Rams. Son of former Broncos GM John Beake, Chris was Broncos defensive pass-game coordinator in 2021. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 19, 2022

One silver lining is that Los Angeles expects a couple of coaches to remain on McVay’s staff:

Running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown interviewed for a head coaching position with the Miami Dolphins and figured to be a key target by O’Connell and the Vikings

Assistant quarterbacks coach and former quarterback Zac Robinson is also expected to return to LA, with a better title to boot. Robinson is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Meanwhile, the #Rams are expecting assistant HC Thomas Brown to return to their staff, while assistant QBs coach Zac Robinson will stay in LA with a better title. That leaves the vacant OC spot, with Kentucky’s Liam Coen as a top candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2022

There are several individuals that seem to figure into the conversation as to who will replace O’Connell at offensive coordinator. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Liam Coen of the University of Kentucky is the top candidate for the role. Coen left the Rams last offseason to join Kentucky, who was one of the better teams throughout the college football season.

Other candidates for the offensive coordinator role include Greg Olson, who was on McVay’s original staff with the Rams and then left to join Jon Gruden and the Raiders, and Charles London, a career running backs coached that expressed a desire to work with quarterbacks and he got his shot with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

The Turf Show Times team will keep you updated on all things Rams and as Sean McVay finalizes his coaching staff ahead of the 2022 off-season. Check back here for our coverage of breaking news, and follow us on your preferred social media platforms for regular updates.