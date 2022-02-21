Rams News: Monday Open Thread

Great stuff on Sunday’s Super Bowl stories open thread. Check out the comments on that one and thanks to those who shared.

Today’s open thread question:

What’s been your favorite moments in the week after the Rams Super Bowl win?

Did you go to the parade? Show up to work with a Bengals fan? Get congratulatory messages? Watching Aaron Donald on the James Corden Show?

Let us know in the comments!

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Vikings hiring Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator (NFL.com)

Rams select OL Dylan Parham in 3rd round of 2022 mock draft (RamsWire)

Rams hire Jeremy Springer as assistant special teams coach (RamsWire)

LA Rams nearly lost SB because refs let Bengals ignore rules too long (RamblinFan)

NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the top 25 NFL free agents on defense (CBSsports)

Bruce Arians would be ‘shocked’ if Tom Brady returned to NFL in 2022: ‘I don’t see it happening’ (CBSsports)

NFL fines Bengals CB Vernon Hargreaves for unusual penalty during Super Bowl end zone celebration (CBSsports)

Source: Up to 155 players will announce Scouting Combine boycott on Monday (PFT)