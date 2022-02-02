Rams announce uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are set to wear their white “modern throwback” jerseys with sol pants in Super Bowl LVI versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

We’re in LA, you know we had to bring the heat for #SBLVI. pic.twitter.com/wvwfIWHL1f — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 2, 2022

While the Rams are the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Bengals are technically considered the “home” team, which means Cincinnati had first pick in terms of uniforms. Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be wearing their black tops and white pants for the big game.

While the “modern throwback” jerseys look crisp, Los Angeles has not played their best football in the new uniform - recording a 1-2 record in the jersey’s first season. The Rams sole victory in white came in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. LA dropped back-to-back Monday Night Football games against the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 9 & 10, though one time they wore royal pants and the other time wore sol.

