Los Angeles Rams may lose yet another coach to a promotion on another team

While there has been a lot of talk about offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell potentially being hired as a head coach after the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams must also go through another round of losing assistants underneath their current coordinators. Mike Klis of 9News reported on Wednesday that the Denver Broncos are planning to hire Rams defensive backs coach Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.

Eviro still has to coach Jalen Ramsey, Eric Weddle, Nick Scott and company in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd before he can leave though.

Sources: Barring unforseen hiccup, Hackett planning to hire Rams DB coach Ejiro Evero as Broncos new defensive coordinator. Evero tied up w/Rams and SB 56.#9sports https://t.co/wBGVLmxtG6 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 2, 2022

Evero was hired during Sean McVay’s first year as the head coach of the Rams in 2017. Evero helped develop Lamarcus Joyner into a safety in 2017, helped John Johnson become a leader of the defense for the Rams, which he parlayed into a contract with the Browns, and he’s helped Ramsey move around the field and elevate his game to new levels with Los Angeles.

It now appears he will be coordinating a highly-respected Broncos defense under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, himself loosely connected to McVay: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was also an assistant coach under McVay in 2017 and Evero was also on the 2007 Buccaneers staff under Jon Gruden with Raheem Morris, Aaron Kromer, and Hackett. McVay joined Gruden’s staff in 2008.

In Denver, Evero would be working with first round pick Patrick Surtain II and Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons in the secondary.

Previous assistants under McVay to be promoted include Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, LaFleur, Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and run game coordinator Andy Dickerson, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Lions passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, and Jeff Fisch, the head coach at the University of Arizona.

O’Connell could be next, while assistant head coach Thomas Brown interviewed to be the Dolphins head coach and Raheem Morris continues to draw interest as well for a second chance.