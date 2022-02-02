Rams News: 3 LA role players who have stepped up on the road to SB 56

The Los Angeles Rams are widely known for their cast of all stars as General Manager Les Snead has been aggressively assembling a roster worthy of competing for a championship since the trade for Jalen Ramsey in 2019. Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr have since been added to make this run to the Super Bowl.

However, what also can’t be overlooked is the other role players that make up the bulk of the roster outside of those headliners. Here are some of those support players that have been making a big impact on the road the title game.

Greg Gaines

In the NFC Conference Championship, the Rams needed one more stop at the end of the game to seal the win. On the first play of that drive, it was Gaines who broke through and batted the ball to force the second and ten which would lead to the eventual game winning stop.

Nick Scott

In the Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back up safety Nick Scott intercepted Tom Brady which now makes Scott the last player to intercept a pass from Brady after the Buccaneers quarterback officially announced his retirement.

Kenall Blanton

Blanton caught his first career touchdown in the Divisional Round against the Buccaneers on a tight end screen from Stafford. In the NFC title game, Blanton stepped in as the number one tight end once starter Tyler Higbee went out with an injury. Blanton was thrown to five times and caught all five times. Two of those passes came on the final touchdown drive in the fourth quarter with Blanton caught passes of nine and 20 yards to setup the Cooper Kupp touchdown.

