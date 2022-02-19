Final thoughts on Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions!

Much has been made of LA’s aggressive approach to assembling a roster full of stars, but their newly earned title can never be taken away from them. There’s no telling how long this era of success will last, so all we can do is appreciate this moment.

JB Scott & Robert Finn are back for another edition of the Last Minute Thoughts podcast - this time recapping the big game. How will Rams history remember Super Bowl LVI? Will the deadly duo of Aaron Donald and Von Miller goes down as leaders on a historic defense?

Just as LA has done all season, the Rams overcame significant adversity to reach the top of the NFL. They lost Odell Beckham, Jr. to injury after already missing veterans Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee before the game. The Rams were short-handed, but they looked to their best offensive player to pull them to the finish line when it mattered most - Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

But history wouldn’t have remembered Kupp’s game-winning touchdown reception if it weren’t for the close out performance by Donald and the defense. Donald made a huge run stop on 3rd and 1 and then disrupted Joe Burrow on 4th and 1 to seal the victory.

This is a story of the team’s stars stepping up when it mattered the most.

JB & Rob also give a preview for what to expect over the off-season. The Rams are expected to lose a number of assistant coaches and will have to work diligently to fill the voids. Will free agency pull apart the offensive line, similar to what happened to the LA unit after the 2019 Super Bowl?

Who should Los Angeles make it a priority to re-sign, and what needs does this team have heading into 2022? Should we expect LA to fill these holes through the draft, or are developmental players already on the roster for that purpose?

One thing is certain - there’s never a shortage of things to talk about with the LA Rams, and the Turf Show Times writing staff goes all 365. We will be with you through the entire offseason, so make sure you follow us on your preferred social media platforms.

Thank you to all for a great and historic season. GO RAMS!