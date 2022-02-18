Rams News: Friday Open Thread

Congrats on a great season Rams fans! The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions!

Use these Open Thread Posts to discuss anything Rams related starting with this week’s topic: How’s it feel that your Rams are World Champions?

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams, Staffords to cover hospital, camera bills for injured photographer Kelly Smiley (NFL.com)

Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff (Rams.com)

Sean McVay’s fiancee confirms he isn’t retiring from coaching this year (RamsWire)

A’Shawn Robinson absolutely rose to the occasion for the LA Rams (RamblinFan)

Buyout for Jim Harbaugh’s new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return (NFL.com)

New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Kirk Cousins: ‘I’m excited to coach him’ (NFL.com)

Source: Green Bay Packers hire Aaron Rodgers favorite Tom Clements as QB coach (ESPN)

2022 NFL Free Agency: Projected free agents, cap space, needs for every team this offseason (CBSsports)