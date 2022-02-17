Sean McVay shows strong endorsement for Jonathan Cooley by blocking Vikings request

The Los Angeles Rams know that they are losing secondary coach Ejiro Evero to the Denver Broncos, and that news comes just one year after losing Aubrey Pleasant to the Detroit Lions. Not so the case with assistant secondary coach Jonathan Cooley.

The Rams have blocked a request by the Minnesota Vikings to interview Cooley for a role, indicating a promotion is likely in order for the soon-to-be third-year L.A. assistant coach.

One update here: The Rams were able to block O’Connell and the Vikings’ interview request for DBs assistant Jonathan Cooley in effort to keep him on staff. Even more important with Evero departing. https://t.co/oSuMLLtft5 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 17, 2022

Cooley was selected by the NFL for the 2019 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Rams in 2019, following a near-decade long career at the college level. A former defensive back at John Carroll University, Cooley eventually returned to JCU to spend two seasons as the secondary coach.

Among those in the NFL who attended John Carroll University are Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, Chargers GM Tom Telesco, Texans GM Nick Caserio, Commanders director of pro personnel Chris Polian, Eagles personnel executive Dave Caldwell, and quite a few more. So there should be no shortage of popularity and alumnus connections for Cooley moving forward.

For now, he stays with the Rams, giving Sean McVay at least a tiny bit of continuity with his staff moving forward.