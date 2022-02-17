Will Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. run it back with the Rams on their quest to repeat?

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (never getting tired of saying that) celebrated their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a parade starting at the Shrine Auditorium and ending at LA Memorial Coliseum. The 1.1 mile parade was followed up with an energetic rally in the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza. With key pieces like Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. on one year deals and others rumored to be considering retirement, several questions remain about the immediate future of LA’s roster. Fueled by raw emotion and just a hint of alcohol, the “run it back” tour was born.

Von Miller

Von Miller: "We got to run that shit back." pic.twitter.com/VON3MevsWx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 16, 2022

“Aye, you just got to run that shit back like that man! Got to run that shit back! Man, we ain’t going nowhere man. California, they know how to party, baby!”

Miller was a critical part of the Rams’ defense down the stretch, racking up nine sacks and two forced fumbles in LA’s last eight games, including two sacks in the Super Bowl. His pass rush is still at an elite level. One of his most important contributions may have been helping Aaron Donald become a more vocal leader.

Aaron Donald

RUN IT BACK RUN IT BACK RUN IT BACK pic.twitter.com/x1g0QoE2Fz — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 16, 2022

“We built a super team. If we can bring the super team back, why not run it back? We can be world champions again.”

With a bit of a nudge from head coach Sean McVay, AD seems to be on board to return next year, instead of hanging up his hall of fame cleats. He hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down but the fact that retirement talk has been so rampant in the last few days, it’s starting to become clear that 99’s time to ride off into the sunset may be approaching sooner than any Rams’ fans would like.





Our #SuperBowl rings were sized today... Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/QmWBGgEFZb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 16, 2022

Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth: “Five years ago I was told I was a little to old. I was told that maybe my time was done… bet on yourself because five years later I’m holding this trophy up and I’m 40-years-old.” pic.twitter.com/TGJI7ynza1 — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) February 16, 2022

“You know what? We’ll save that conversation for another day.”

Big Whit is likely done, as most people expect. He just won the Super Bowl at 40 years old against the team that drafted him and parlayed the parade into a birthday party for his twins.

Their 11th Birthday.EPIC ⁦@RamsNFL⁩ thanks for believing in an old man pic.twitter.com/2RJ6MwjHIu — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) February 17, 2022

That’s what we call a mic drop. Thank you for your leadership, Mr. Whitworth. It will continue to permeate throughout the franchise for a long time to come.

"I had you on my heart all game, bro!"



Andrew Whitworth had @RobertWoods and @Ty_Higs19's name written on his shirt during #SBLVI. Ultimate teammate. (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/13XDptXm2K — NFL (@NFL) February 17, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr.

While Beckham didn’t speak at the rally, he and Donald did share a special moment.

“You need you one more,” said Beckham. “You come back, I’ll come back,” responded Donald. OBJ then told AD, “I’ll be back.”

Beckham started the Super Bowl on fire, with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. I firmly believe if he didn’t tear his ACL, that game would have been a blowout. The Rams have one of the best training staffs in the NFL. They just helped Cam Akers come back from a torn Achilles tendon in a record breaking six months. Beckham has to know he’s likely to get the best treatment right where he is. Hopefully he and Miller will truly join Donald for an attempt to run it back.