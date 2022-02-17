Rams News: Ernest Jones is a young defensive star for LA

Super Bowl 56 was a down to the wire game featuring a comeback win by the Los Angeles Rams who relied on their stars when the game was on the line. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald came through with the big plays down the stretch to close it out. Who are the other heroes of the game?

Ernest Jones is the most promising rookie of this years Rams draft class. Drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft out of South Carolina, Jones showed off potential in the second half of the regular season and then had an outstanding performance in the Super Bowl.

During the regular season, having started in seven games, Jones posted 61 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. His first interception came in Week 8 against the Houston Texans during his first game as a starter. His second interception came in Week 14 against the division rival Arizona Cardinals in which the Rams won 30-23.

In the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to go for it on their first fourth down of the game in the first quarter. Joe Burrow attempted a pass to Ja’Marr Chase and the pass was broken up by Jones. In the third quarter with the Rams down by four and in need of a momentum shift, Jones got a sack to force a third down. In the game, the rookie had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, one pass break up, and one sack.

Looking ahead for the Super Bowl Champion Rams that don’t draft in the first round, Jones is proof of their ability to pick talent in the mid rounds (not to mention Cooper Kupp the Super Bowl MVP), and proof of their young talent already integrated and ready to run it back.

