Rams Super Bowl parade: Did Matt Gay get his Monster energy drink?

Matt Gay nearly won back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

The former Tampa Bay kicker was cut by the Bucs in September of 2020, a season that of course concluded with his old team winning the Super Bowl. Gay was picked up by the Rams shortly thereafter though and solidified the position after a disastrous offseason competition between Sam Sloman and friends.

Gay found a home with the Rams and was 32-of-34 on field goal tries, 48-of-49 on extra points in 2021, making his first Pro Bowl roster. He’s also a Super Bowl champion.

What he’s not, is a drinker.

Hey I don’t drink… so if you’re gonna be at the parade please bring me some @MonsterEnergy drinks and find me!! Throw and catch bus 3!! #cheersmate — Matt Gay (@MGtweetymonster) February 16, 2022

Gay tweeted on Wednesday that he doesn’t drink and asked if someone would throw him a Monster energy drink to consume during LA’s Super Bowl parade.

It may have actually happened.

I can’t confirm yet if this is Matt Gay receiving the drink, but it appears to be a Monster energy Zero Ultra brand in a white can and this could be Matt Gay making the catch.

A fan threw a drink to the Rams parade bus from the window pic.twitter.com/OyW6QtUo3E — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 16, 2022

If it is Gay, that’s awesome. If it’s not, hopefully he still got his Monster.

Here’s Matt Gay on Good Morning Football on Tuesday. The only thing that makes me think that the person in the video above may not be Gay is that here you can see he has a beard and the person on the bus doesn’t appear to have one. What do you think?