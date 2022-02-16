Rams News: A closer look at ‘the drive’ that put LA ahead in SB56

To win the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford needed to lead the offense to a touchdown while down by four points with likely only time for one drive to do it. Here are some breakdown points of the drive that will go down as one of the best fourth quarter comebacks in Super Bowl history.

6 minutes and 13 seconds remained in the fourth quarter.

Score was 20-16. Rams were down by four.

Drive started at the Rams 21 yard line.

The Rams covered 79 yards in 15 plays.

11 pass plays to 4 run plays.

Stafford completed seven of eleven passes. At one point completing five consecutive.

There were six first downs gained. Two were by way of penalty.

The Rams converted twice on second down, once on third down, and once on fourth down.

The fourth down conversion was on fourth and one converted by a jet sweep to Cooper Kupp.

Kupp touched the ball five times on the drive. (Eight times counting the three “no play” penalties)

Third string tight end Brycen Hopkins was thrown to twice and caught both passes. The first to start the drive and the second was a six yard gain to convert a third down.

Cam Akers touched the ball three times, two run plays and one catch. One of his runs was an eight yard run to convert for a first down.

On the final play of the drive, from the one yard line, Kupp lined up split right with Eli Apple guarding. Stafford threw to Kupp on a fade route and Kupp broke off Apple at the line and then went vertical to win the ball for the touchdown.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

NFL Power Rankings: Rams rule after Super Bowl LVI; how do the other 31 teams shake out? (NFL.com)

Vikings finalizing deal to hire Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as new head coach (NFL.com)

Super Bowl LVI has estimated 101.1 million TV viewers, up from 2021 (ESPN)

Super Bowl 2022: Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury causes NFL stars to advocate for banning turf field in stadiums (CBSsports)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered knee sprain in Super Bowl LVI, won’t need offseason surgery (NFL.com)

Cincinnati Bengals assistant Al Golden will become Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator, agreeing to a three-year deal, sources say (ESPN)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers still an odds co-favorite for 2022 NFL MVP despite uncertainty of where he’ll play (ESPN)

Five NFL teams poised to take a big leap in 2022: Jaguars, Chargers among clubs with tools to improve (CBSsports)