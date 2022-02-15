 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams Super Bowl Parade 2022: Route, time, street closures and more

The LA Rams are taking over downtown Los Angeles — and the Hollywood sign — for their Super Bowl LVI celebration

By Debbie Emery
The Los Angeles Rams Celebrate Their Super Bowl Win At Disneyland Photo by Matt Brown/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

The LA Rams dominated the NFL this season with their Super Bowl LVI victory, and now the champions are taking over Southern California. Having spent Monday celebrating with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and friends at Disneyland, the team will take to the streets of downtown LA for the official Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The 1.1-mile parade route will begin at the Shrine Auditorium and end at LA Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza, CBS Los Angeles reported. Beginning at 11 a.m. PT at the intersection of Royal Street and Jefferson Boulevard, the parade will continue to Figueroa Street, turn down Exposition Park Drive and then conclude at the Coliseum at 11:45 a.m. A rally will then be held at the Coliseum’s plaza from noon to 1 p.m. PT.

Lakers star LeBron James already tweeted out his desire to party with the Rams — and to belatedly celebrate the Lakers’ 2020 championship as their parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from King James, expect to see the Rams’ players, personnel, coaches and ownership team on blue and gold floats along the route.

While entry is free and tickets aren’t needed, fans should expect to be asked to show either proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours, or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

As with most large-scale events in LA, parking will be minimal and traffic will be heavy, so organizers recommend taking public transportation if possible (the Metro has two train stops along the parade route: at Jefferson/USC and at Expo Park/USC).

Check out the route map below courtesy of CBS Los Angeles.

Rams Super Bowl parade/CBS Los Angeles

Street closures will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. PT, with roads in the University Park area restricted to local access only. This will include: Figueroa Street between Adams Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd; Jefferson Blvd. between Vermont and Grand avenues; Exposition Blvd. between Vermont Ave. and Flower Street. In addition, the southbound 110 Freeway off-ramp at Exposition Boulevard, and the 110 Express Lane on- and off-ramps at 39th Street will also be closed.

The Hollywood Sign Changes To Honor The Los Angeles Rams Winning Super Bowl LVI Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images for The Hollywood Sign Trust

In another step of the Rams’ SoCal-domination, the iconic Hollywood sign is being changed to read “RamsHouse” for a few days in honor of the Super Bowl-winning team who beat the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday night. You can already see some of the letters changed in the image above, and can follow the iconic landmark’s makeover at the Hollywood sign’s official website.

We’ll publish more details on the parade when they’re announced, in the meantime you can stock up on championship gear to wear at it here.

