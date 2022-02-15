Rams Super Bowl Parade 2022: Route, time, street closures and more

The LA Rams dominated the NFL this season with their Super Bowl LVI victory, and now the champions are taking over Southern California. Having spent Monday celebrating with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and friends at Disneyland, the team will take to the streets of downtown LA for the official Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The 1.1-mile parade route will begin at the Shrine Auditorium and end at LA Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza, CBS Los Angeles reported. Beginning at 11 a.m. PT at the intersection of Royal Street and Jefferson Boulevard, the parade will continue to Figueroa Street, turn down Exposition Park Drive and then conclude at the Coliseum at 11:45 a.m. A rally will then be held at the Coliseum’s plaza from noon to 1 p.m. PT.

Lakers star LeBron James already tweeted out his desire to party with the Rams — and to belatedly celebrate the Lakers’ 2020 championship as their parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions . Congrats once again!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Aside from King James, expect to see the Rams’ players, personnel, coaches and ownership team on blue and gold floats along the route.

While entry is free and tickets aren’t needed, fans should expect to be asked to show either proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours, or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

As with most large-scale events in LA, parking will be minimal and traffic will be heavy, so organizers recommend taking public transportation if possible (the Metro has two train stops along the parade route: at Jefferson/USC and at Expo Park/USC).

Check out the route map below courtesy of CBS Los Angeles.

Street closures will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. PT, with roads in the University Park area restricted to local access only. This will include: Figueroa Street between Adams Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd; Jefferson Blvd. between Vermont and Grand avenues; Exposition Blvd. between Vermont Ave. and Flower Street. In addition, the southbound 110 Freeway off-ramp at Exposition Boulevard, and the 110 Express Lane on- and off-ramps at 39th Street will also be closed.

In another step of the Rams’ SoCal-domination, the iconic Hollywood sign is being changed to read “RamsHouse” for a few days in honor of the Super Bowl-winning team who beat the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday night. You can already see some of the letters changed in the image above, and can follow the iconic landmark’s makeover at the Hollywood sign’s official website.

We’ll publish more details on the parade when they’re announced, in the meantime you can stock up on championship gear to wear at it here.