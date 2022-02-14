Report: Rams Super Bowl Parade set for Wednesday in downtown LA

Now that Super Bowl LVI is over, it’s time for everyone to celebrate and honor your Los Angeles Rams!

While the team has not officially announced it yet, it has been reported that the Rams will hold their 2022 Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in downtown Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham tweeted on Monday that Rams COO Kevin Demoff said the parade will start at the Shrine and conclude with a fan rally at the LA Coliseum, where the Rams played from 2016-2019 when the returned to SoCal.

The parade starts at the Shrine and ends with a rally outside the Coliseum at the Peristyle. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 14, 2022

There were also reports that the Hollywood Sign will be changed to read “RamsHouse” for a few days in honor of the Super Bowl-winning team who beat the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday night. We don’t know how on earth they’d do that, but it’s cool as hell!

The Hollywood sign will change to say “RamsHouse” for a few days. — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) February 14, 2022

This will be the first Super Bowl parade as the LA Rams, as last time the franchise won a championship it was in St. Louis, Missouri. It’ll also mark the first Los Angeles championship parade for a while, as both the Dodgers and Lakers had to curb their 2020 celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner is definitely ready to make up for that by jumping on the Rams’ train.

We'll publish more details on the parade when they're announced.