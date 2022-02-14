How did Rams players react on Twitter following Super Bowl win?

The Los Angeles Rams 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI was quite the thrilling win for a franchise that hasn’t tasted sweet victory like this since the days of the Greatest Show on Turf in 1999. Social media reaction to the win from fans was overwhelming positive for LA in regards to the heroics of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. Just about everyone in America had something to say about Los Angeles but what did Rams players have to say about the win?

Twitter Reaction by Rams players following Super Bowl LVI win

Odell Beckham Jr. was noticeably overcome with emotion during the postgame celebration. The star free agent acquisition by the Rams had been through various injuries and hardships with the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. For a short time in the first half, whatever challenges OBJ had faced thus far in his career were washed away with a touchdown that put LA on the scoreboard first. Unfortunately, Beckham was injured shortly before halftime but managed to catch two passes for 52 yards, finishing as the team’s second-leading receiver. No matter, he tweeted this victory was all part of something larger.

THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 14, 2022

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp who caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, had this to say:

Do it to get a crown that will last forever. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 14, 2022

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller made a triumphant return to the postseason since he was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 in the Denver Broncos win over the Carolina Panthers. Miller had two sacks and three QB hits in the game, snagging the Lombardi back with a vengeance after suffering through five playoff-less seasons in Denver.

Told you I’ll be back for u! — Von Miller (@VonMiller) February 14, 2022

Jalen Ramsey had a bit of a rough game by his standards. He got beat on a 46-yard catch by Ja’Marr Chase and was burned by a no-call facemask penalty on Tee Higgins’ 75-yard touchdown reception to begin the third quarter. Nonetheless, Ramsey is a Super Bowl champion so we can’t say anything about his career any longer.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS❕God is great❕ ALL GLORY TO GOD❕ THANK YOU JESUS❕

… YALL CANT SAY ABOUT MY CAREER NOW BTW❕ God bless❕ https://t.co/NeA6IevLM8 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 14, 2022

Safety Eric Weddle who unretired for the Rams postseason trip will now go back into retirement a happy man by kissing his career and the Lombardi Trophy goodbye.

Running back Cam Akers who had a brutal day on the ground, gaining only 21 yards is officially a champ. Following the wisdom of Ramsey, Akers knows no one can talk too much smack about his efforts as he’s now tied to immortality.

Nobody can take this from us . World champions are forever — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) February 14, 2022

Cornerback Darious Williams led the Rams with eight total tackles and gave all glory to the big man upstairs.

Jesus you are so good — Darious Williams (@Dee_Willl2) February 14, 2022

Williams’ partner in the secondary, David Long Jr. added four tackles and celebrated by reading the Times Extra as the confetti rained down on him and Donte Deayon.

Congrats to the Los Angeles Rams for an impressive victory and a fun season. I can’t wait to see what this team has in store for next year. Until then, take the time to enjoy it boys, you’ve earned it!