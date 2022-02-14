Sean McVay confirms he is not retiring, acknowledges Aaron Donald as “the man”

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in and hit the jackpot, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. The win caps off an amazing season, sprinkled with a few lows, but ending with the Rams reaching “football heaven.” After the game, Sean McVay praised players and coaches on a great team victory, and silenced the rumors that he may ride off into the sunset.

“It feels outstanding. You talk about a resilient team. Coaches, players; I’m so proud of this group. Just proud to be associated with it. We talk about competitive greatness all the time. Being your best when your best is required. For the offense to be able to find a way, and then Aaron to be able to finish it off, it’s poetic.”

Los Angeles took Cincinnati’s best shot — with help from the officials missing Tee Higgins’ facemask on Jalen Ramsey — in the third quarter but scored the last 10 points to seal the deal, and win the franchise’s second Lombardi trophy.

Sean McVay is a Super Bowl champ



He joined our guys after #SBLVI !@RamsNFL | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/Ncb7FRTYFq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2022

McVay on Aaron Donald

“I promise you guys I was mic’d up so you guys can hear it. When it was fourth down and you could see they got into the shotgun, and they were probably not going to run the football, I said ‘Aaron’s going to go close the game out right here,’ and he is the F’n man.”

Donald closed out the Super Bowl in a similar fashion as the NFC Championship; forcing the opposing quarterback to desperately flick the ball away on their last play. AD finished with two sacks on the night.

McVay on potentially retiring after winning the Super Bowl

“No, no, no. I’m so happy for this team right now. So happy to be associated with it. We’re going to enjoy tonight. I’m not going to remember any of it.”

Hopefully McVay is here for a very long time. With LA’s victory, he became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

The #SBLVI celebration continues to the Rams locker room.



And yes, that is Sean McVay with the Lombardi in the middle of a dance circle



John Wolford on Instagram pic.twitter.com/VqTMhYhZWm — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 14, 2022

Sean McVay's first five years as head coach is up there with the best of them pic.twitter.com/rOC2zQ6p5I — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 14, 2022

“I’m just so proud of this group. That game today is the story of our season; it’s up and down and it’s tough. We’re a freaking tough team. Showed up, played, and got it done.”

Stafford completed 26 of his 40 pass attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He was at his best when his best was required, leading the Rams’ final drive 79 yards on 15 plays.

The throw of the #superbowl. Matt Stafford with a no look pass to Cooper Cupp. A showtime throw when he needed it to win a SB. Amazing pass. #nolook pic.twitter.com/eTT2k0lEdL — KaleyCo (@J_Kaley) February 14, 2022

Stafford on his connection with Cooper Kupp on the final drive

“That’s just hard work. That’s hours together. I just thank coach for putting it...’Matthew, you and Coop go get this thing done.’ He kept calling plays for him, kept finding ways to get him the ball, he made unbelievable plays. That’s what he does.”

What an end to the best wide receiver season in the history of the NFL. Triple crown plus NFL Offensive Player of the Year plus Super Bowl 56 MVP equals Cooper Kupp. Kupp racked up 92 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns, including the clutch game-winner.

THE TRIPLE CROWN CHAMP IS NOW THE SUPER BOWL MVP @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/YMESxVnXss — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2022

COOPER KUPP FOR THE LEAD!



: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/PTY7GWXBig — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Donald’s initial thoughts after winning the Super Bowl

“I’m just so happy. I wanted this so bad. I dreamed this. I dreamed this, man. It’s so surreal. It feels amazing...It’s the best feeling in the world. God is great. I don’t know what to say. It’s a blessing”

Donald embraced his tears as he checked off the last task on his NFL checklist. Maybe he can add another task; repeat. The defense sacked Joe Burrow seven times and shut the Bengals out in the fourth quarter. Shout out to the Bengals’ player who got AD fired up on the sideline. You’re the best.

Donald on retiring

“As long as he’s (McVay) here, I want to continue to be a part of this organization and help build on the legacy.”

That’s all we wanted to hear. The game started with the warning that Donald may consider retiring after the game if the Rams were able to win. His immediate interviews did nothing to quell the concern. Thankfully, he did appear to commit to keeping a good thing going with McVay and Co. a few hours after the game.

"As long as he's here, I want to continue to be a part of this organization and help build on the legacy."



Rams DE Aaron Donald on Sean McVay #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YhvogyuY3c — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 14, 2022

Congratulation to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams! Damn, that felt good to type.