Rams News: Top 3 takeaways from LA’s win in Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams are world champions after winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Here are the top three takeaways from the title game.

COOPER KUPP IS THE MVP

Kupp made the game winning score again. He caught the pass that set up the game winning kick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. He caught the touchdown to bring the team in range against the San Francisco 49ers and then made the play to set up that game winning field goal. Then here in the Super Bowl, with the Bengals focused on stopping him he posted eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He was the better athlete than any of the defenders that tried to cover him and he was the better receiver than the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase who had zero touchdowns.

AARON DONALD WAS THE KEY

When many people define a teams championship window by the quarterback position, the Rams window was framed around taking advantage of having the best defensive player in the game and perhaps of all time. Donald had two sacks in the game which was part of the seven team sacks that played a factor in the game but more directly Donald made the key defensive plays on the Bengals final possession.

MATTHEW STAFFORD IS A TRUE GUNSLINGER

The gunslinger mentality comes from a shooter then knows he has unique ability to make all the tough shots. The gunslinger is not afraid and operates aggressively for the greater glory. That’s Stafford. It’s why he threw two interceptions in the game, one that should’ve been caught by Ben Skowronek, and also why he threw for three touchdowns to ultimately win the game. He has elite arm strength, accuracy, and versatility and he knows it. He was the right guy for this team this season and now he is a Super Bowl Champion.

