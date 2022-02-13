Instant Reaction to Rams beating Bengals in Super Bowl: LA completes historic season!

The aftermath to the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Bengals on Sunday feels like a “night of too many NFL stars.” Where am I supposed to focus my attention?

On Sean McVay’s first championship? On Matthew Stafford’s first Super Bowl win, scoring three touchdowns, including the game-winner? On Cooper Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP right after winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year? On Aaron Donald securing his title as the best defensive player of the 2010s? On Von Miller’s second Super Bowl win? On Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham’s first?

There are so many places to turn and I don’t even think that list is near as exhaustive as it could be. Not without mentioning Les Snead and Stan Kroenke and Raheem Morris and Eric Weddle and Andrew Whitworth and so on and so on.

The Rams are one of the most storied teams in football history. A team that has now won Super Bowl championships in two different cities in the last 22 years. A franchise that has built some of the best football teams in history.

And now the winners of Super Bowl LVI at their own stadium. To be clear, this is how they planned it.

One storybook down. Onto the next one.

To give our instant reaction one last time during the 2021 LA Rams season, Blane Dydasco and I recorded our final podcast of the year. Rams win. Rams win. Raaaaams win.