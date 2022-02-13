Taylor Rapp wins a Super Bowl ring — then gives one to his girlfriend

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, much of the focus was rightfully on the heroics of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and game MVP Cooper Kupp. However, the most feel-good moment of the entire celebration came from safety Taylor Rapp.

During the biggest night of his life in which Rapp won a championship ring, he made his evening even more memorable by giving his long-time girlfriend, Danielle Johnson, a ring of her own.

Watch below to see how this sweet moment went down during the postgame festivities:

Rams safety Taylor Rapp wins a Super Bowl ring, then gives his long-time girlfriend a ring of her own. What a day! pic.twitter.com/7NHoMEUXrK — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 14, 2022

What a night indeed and much congratulations to Taylor. You are a champion in more than one way tonight!

Rapp made seven tackles in his Super Bowl debut and helped the Rams defeat Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the Bengals. Now with the football season over, it’s time to get back to some life stuff, and this certainly qualifies as that.