Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl LVI MVP

Cooper Kupp has had one of the top five seasons for a wide receiver. Ever.

Kupp capped off his 2021 season by winning Super Bowl MVP as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium. He finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, scoring the game-winner and willing the Rams into the end zone in the fourth quarter to give L.A. the lead to win it.

Kupp said in his postgame speech that he did “not feel deserving” and gave credit to his teammates, as you’d expect from one of the greatest college wideouts in history and a player who led the NFL in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2021. Kupp’s full season stat line is over 2,500 yards—he’s the only player in NFL history to even go over 2,000 yards.

Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Von Miller were surely in the running for the award too, but it’s fair that the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year has added another piece of hardware to his home decor.