Aaron Donald doesn’t deny retirement rumors after Rams win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams can now celebrate completing their mission of winning the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium! Led by a fourth quarter drive that starred Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, then followed by another monstrous effort on defense by Aaron Donald, who finished the game two sacks and three QB hits, the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at home.

They are the 2021-22 NFL champions!

That means that Stafford, Kupp, Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., Leonard Floyd, Sean McVay, and so many others are now champions, something that nobody can ever take away from them or the rest of Les Snead’s incredible squad.

However, questions of how capable Snead is of keeping the band together started as soon as the game ended. NBC’s Michelle Tafoya was the first person who got to speak to Donald after the game and her last question to him was whether there was any truth to the retirement rumors that popped up before the game from her colleague Rodney Harrison.

It is unquestionably a BOLD time to be asking Aaron Donald if he’s going to retire, but let’s be real here: What if he said “Yes”? NBC doesn’t want to let that scoop slide over to somebody else simply because they were afraid to ask a bold question. Not going to happen.

Donald responded to Tafoya by saying that he just wanted to stay in the moment and enjoy the win, as we all would have expected. But Donald also didn’t deny the rumors and say that there was no truth to them or that he had no idea where that came from, which you have to imagine he would have said if there was no truth to them.

Harrison said that Donald told him it was a “strong possibility” that he would retire if the Rams won the Super Bowl.