In a tight game with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams lost a key cog in their offensive attack when Odell Beckham Jr, went down with a non-contact knee injury in the first half. He has been ruled out for the rest of Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams trailed the Bengals 20-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Rams injury update: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Running a short crossing patterning in the second quarter, OBJ hurt the same knee that he previous injured as a Cleveland Brown. That torn MCL was repaired in 2020. Beckham was off to hot start, gabbing two passes for 52 yards and a 17-yard touchdown. The Rams offense has struggled since his departure and it is clear that the losses of Robert Woods and now OBJ are quite costly to Sean McVay.

It’s unclear what OBJ’s plans are in free agency this year but he has expressed a desire to stay with Los Angeles. Hopefully the knee injury is not that serious.