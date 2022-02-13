Rams vs Bengals, Super Bowl LVI: Game thread for the 4th quarter

The third quarter of Super Bowl LVI got off to a disastrous start for the Los Angeles Rams. First, Jalen Ramsey fell down and Tee Higgins scored a 75-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second half to give the Cincinnati Bengals the lead. Moments later, Matthew Stafford threw his second interception of the Super Bowl and the Bengals added three more points to their lead.

The Rams responded with a field goal and they sacked Joe Burrow three more times over the next tow drives to give their offense another chance. That’s where the game stands after three quarters, with the Bengals leading the Rams 20-16.

L.A. has sacked Burrow six times, but two interceptions by Stafford are the keys to explain an offense that desperately needs touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Cam Akers has 10 carries for only 15 yards.

