Rams vs Bengals, Super Bowl LVI: Game thread for the 3rd quarter

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at halftime of Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Stafford has gone 11-of-15 for 156 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Stafford helped the Rams get out to a 13-3 lead, which would have been 14-3 if not for Johnny Hekker mishandling the snap on the point after try.

The Bengals answered with a touchdown pass from Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins, cutting the lead to three points. Stafford then threw an interception to Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III near the end of the second quarter, giving the Bengals one more drive in the first half but L.A. forced a quick punt.

Odell Beckham Jr has two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown but left with an injury.

Either the Rams or Bengals are 30 minutes away from winning Super Bowl 56. Through the first half, we do not have that much more clear of an answer as to who that will be.

Talk about the third quarter right here. What does Sean McVay need to change IMMEDIATELY?