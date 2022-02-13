Rams vs Bengals, Super Bowl LVI: Game thread for the 2nd quarter

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals 7-3 after one quarter of Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Stafford is six-of-six for 56 yards in the opening quarter of his first Super Bowl appearance, throwing a touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. on the Rams’ first drive of the game for a 7-0 lead. Sean McVay has spread the ball around with his running backs and en total the Rams have 14 yards on seven carries.

Cooper Kupp has a 20-yard catch.

On defense, Ernest Jones made one of the biggest plays to open the game, deflecting a Joe Burrow pass on fourth-and-1 and setting up L.A.’s opening touchdown drive. Jalen Ramsey played near-perfect coverage on Ja’Marr Chase, but the elite rookie made a play and gained 46 yards to setup first-and-Goal.

Ramsey then made a fantastic play on third down to force an Evan McPherson field goal.

Going into the weekend, questions surrounded Sean McVay and if he would consider retirement if the Rams win the Super Bowl. But those types of storylines got amplified even more on Sunday, as it was reported an hour before the game that Aaron Donald will “strongly consider retirement” if he wins the Lombardi trophy.

