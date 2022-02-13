Report: Aaron Donald considering retirement if Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams are just focusing on the beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but an hour before the Super Bowl it seems that the stakes are even greater than we imagined. NBC’s Rodney Harrison said that Aaron Donald told him that there is a “strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire” if the Rams win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"If he wins a #SuperBowl, there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire."



Donald is unquestionably the greatest defensive player of the 2010s, winning four Defensive Player of the Year awards and obliterating sack records for defensive tackles. He has made the Pro Bowl in every season of his career and only missed first team All-Pro once, when he was a rookie. Even then, he had an argument for first team.

But he has also hinted in the past that he’s “feeling his age” at 30 and to go as hard as he has throughout his career as an elite player at Pitt and with the Rams, this news isn’t as surprising. Even if it is still shocking.

Right now, all Aaron Donald is thinking about is the Bengals. But Rams fans now have something else to consider today.