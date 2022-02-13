Add Wes Phillips to the list of Rams coaches expected to leave after Super Bowl LVI

L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay may have more experience hiring coaches in the last four years than anybody else in football. That should come in handy in 2022.

The Rams already know that they are losing offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to the Minnesota Vikings, and that pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero is going to become the next defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, but add offensive pass game coordinator Wes Phillips to the list too.

Wes—son of Wade and grandson of Bum—has been with the Rams since 2019. He is now expected to become O’Connell’s offensive coordinator in Minnesota.

A year ago, McVay had to replace assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry, pass game coordinator Shane Waldron, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant, and special teams coordinator John Bonamego.

The year before, McVay had to replace assistant offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, and special teams coordinator John Fassel. After reaching the Super Bowl in 2018, McVay had to replace quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor. And after 2017, he had to replace offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

Now, LaFleur, Taylor, O’Connell, and Staley are all head coaches. Several of the departing assistants could join them in the coming years. Who will be coming in next?