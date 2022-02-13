Report: Rams seem confident OBJ will return next season

Odell Beckham, Jr. found his way off the Cleveland Browns roster mid-season, and he chose to join a star-laden Los Angeles Rams roster and catch passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Beckham has not only revitalized his football career, but he has also reinvigorated a Rams team that was undergoing a mid-season slump at the time the receiver joined the team.

LA is reportedly “very optimistic” that OBJ will return for the 2022 season, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN who indicated “the Rams are certain (his Super Bowl LVI incentives) won’t be his last pay check” with the team:

The @RamsNFL are very optimistic they will re-sign OBJ. Team brass and Sean McVay say he’s been a ideal fit. He’s impactful. Explosive. TD maker.

He can max out his $3 million in incentives with a W today but the Rams are certain it won’t be his last paycheck with them. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

OBJ and agreed to a one-year incentive-packed deal to finish the 2021 season in Los Angeles, which means he’s a free agent and can sign elsewhere during the offseason.

Beckham has talked multiple times leading up to the Super Bowl that he feels right in Los Angeles - even going as far to say it “feels like a home”. The star receiver confirmed that taking a hometown discount to remain with the Rams is on the table. It makes sense why OBJ would not want to risk moving to a new team where he might not fit into their offense, especially considering how he effectively lost some of the prime years of his career in Cleveland.

I asked Odell Beckham Jr. about his future beyond Sunday and if he’d sacrifice salary to stick with the Rams. The answer was a quick “yeah, of course!” with a smile.



“This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home.” — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) February 11, 2022

One thing is certain with the Rams: they are not going to remain still. The roster will likely face a great deal of change this off-season, even if a deal is reached to keep Beckham with the team.

