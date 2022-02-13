The season finale is here. Featuring the two best teams in the National Football League, the last two standing, the Los Angles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. At the very end of the 2018 season, coach Sean McVay and his assistant Zac Taylor both found themselves on the short end of the championship game and both likely knew that they would one day be back. Today they both get another shot but only one of them can come away with the win as McVay’s Rams and Taylor’s Bengals clash in Super Bowl 56.

Watch the Game: Super Bowl 56 Rams vs Bengals Live on NBC 3:30 PM PST

Matthew Stafford has come a long way in both miles and career path to get to this game. 13 seasons in the NFL with only three quick looks at post season play before this year and now he’s here, in the biggest game in the world. Stafford has all the physical abilities and the smarts to quarterback his team to a championship victory. He has the leadership traits to bring his teammates to their best when their best is required. Now he has the right team behind him and the right coach next to him to finish the job.

Aaron Donald, the best defensive player in the entire league, has one more game to open the doors to the ultimate prize by slamming it shut on the games most rapidly rising offenses. He has one of the most complete defensive fronts to help him and they must get after it to get their rings.

The Rams are locked and loaded with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr ready for launch. Here we go, Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium!

