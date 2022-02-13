Rams News: Which LA players could boost their HOF chances most with a SB win?

The Los Angeles Rams have an epic opportunity in front of them to not only win their first Super Bowl in twenty years but to also add an important notch to the resume of their potential Hall of Fame candidates.

Aaron Donald

Donald is the most likely on the Rams rosters to have already secured his spot in the Canton hall of legends. He is a three time defensive player of the year, eight time pro bowler, and seven time All Pro. He had a career high 20.5 sacks in 2018. He is already deserving of a Hall of Fame nod, but that fact makes it all the more glaring of a need for Donald to add a Championship to his story.

Matthew Stafford

His career passing yards ranks 12th all time with 49,995. His best single season passing yards mark of 5,038 in 2011 ranks 13th all time. Only 11 quarterbacks all time have thrown more career touchdown passes than his 323. Stafford will be deserving of some Hall of Fame consideration however he can certainly boost his chances with a Super Bowl win.

Cooper Kupp

Kupp ranks second all time in the most single season receiving yards with his 2021 performance posting 1,947 yards. Kupp’s 16 touchdowns in 2021 is tied for 15th all time for most touchdowns in a single season. Still in his prime and coming off his breakout season, Kupp should have more road ahead of him to build his resume but adding a Super Bowl win should place firmly in the running for an eventual Hall of Fame entry.

