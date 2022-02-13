Rams vs. Bengals: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

It all comes down to this. While the Los Angeles Rams find themselves being one of only two NFL finalists for the Lombardi trophy, they are fully aware that their ultimate goal for the 2021/22 season is not yet complete. Regardless of outcome, Los Angeles knows that the season will be over at the conclusion of Sunday’s game. To paraphrase starting safety and newly-minted signal caller Eric Weddle: It’s time to go all out.

As the designated road team in their home stadium, the Rams will be facing an explosive Cincinnati Bengals team that shocked the collective NFL world by upsetting the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs by overcoming an 18 point deficit in the AFC Championship game. Coming in as the clear favorite, the Rams will be focused on a 60-minute battle royale no matter what the scoreboard may say.

Over 96 million people watched the Super Bowl in 2021 between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will Super Bowl LVI get back over 100 million viewers, as it stood in 2020 between the Chiefs and 49ers?

Here’s how YOU can follow and watch Super Bowl LVI on NBC!

Los Angeles Rams (12-5) @ Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Date: Sunday, February 13th, 2022

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: NBC

Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -4.5

Total: O/U 48.5

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook