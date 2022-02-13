The LA Rams are Super Bowl champions! Celebrate with all new T-shirts, hats, and more!

The LA Rams did the seemingly impossible — they won the Super Bowl in their own stadium to prove once and for all that SoFi Stadium is OUR HOUSE! The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a nail-biter of a game on Sunday night, with a final score of 23-20.
Now that the confetti has begun to settle and the parking lot is emptying out of jubilant fans, it doesn’t mean the celebration is over ... in fact, it has only just begun.
For the first time in 23 years, the Rams are Super Bowl champions! In fact, this is the first time the LA Rams have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, as the 1999 champions were the St. Louis Rams. If that doesn’t warrant a shopping spree, then we don’t know what does.
Los Angeles is a city of fashionistas — and now it is a city of Super Bowl champions, so you have to look the part by representing Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, OBJ and co. in official Fanatics gear.
So break out your credit card, Apple Pay, PayPal or whatever method you make exciting purchases on and check out all the cool, brand-new Super Bowl LVI merchandise to celebrate your LA Rams!
