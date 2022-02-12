Sean McVay is committed to coaching the Los Angeles Rams after the Super Bowl. Perhaps that will officially be the last big story before Sunday’s big game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium for the Lombardi trophy.

Perhaps not.

From @NFLTotalAccess: No, #Rams coach Sean McVay won't be walking away after the Super Bowl. He texted me, "I’m committed to this team and coaching." pic.twitter.com/Mt9NImDf4f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

The Rams went 12-5 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs en route to making Super Bowl LVI. L.A. held off a comeback against Tom Brady’s Bucs in the divisional round, then completed the comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, and now the Rams are one win away from giving Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth, and of course Matthew Stafford, their first rings.

The Bengals went 10-7 in the regular season, winning the AFC North at a time when Joe Burrow was the only quarterback who was even above average in 2021. Burrow has led Cincinnati to three wins in the playoffs, the last two on the road, and now the Bengals could win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

But they’ll have to do it in the Rams’ home stadium.

Rams team photo pic.twitter.com/L16421vsco — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 12, 2022

The Super Bowl is set to be one of, if not the hottest Super Bowl in NFL history. Who plays better in the heat?

Talk about any and all things LOS ANGELES RAMS with the Super Bowl now on the horizon.