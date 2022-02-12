Last Minute Thoughts: Will Rams be crowned as world champions Sunday night?

The world will be tuning in to watch a Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Robert Finn and JB Scott breakdown everything you need to know for the matchup 24-hours before the game. You can listen below or in your favorite podcast app.

But first, the rumor mill is churning - and it seems Sean McVay could be considering a jump from the sidelines to the broadcasting booth. What would an early retirement for McVay mean to the future of the Rams? Rob and JB each throw out a name that could potentially replace the coach should he leave the team.

Meanwhile, Darrell Henderson and Sebastian Joseph-Day are expected to return for the Super Bowl - but veteran tight-end Tyler Higbee and reserve offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom have been ruled out. CJ Uzomah is expected to play for Cincinnati. What impact will these reinforcements and absences have on the game?

We also discuss which quarterback is better at this moment in time - Matthew Stafford or Joe Burrow? Before the playoffs, Burrow might have been an easy answer; however, Stafford has elevated his game just in time for his team to make the championship push. One of them will lead their team to victory and earn the title of World Champion.

Los Angeles will be looking to make Burrow’s life difficult - and there’s a number of ways they can do that. First, LA seems to have a significant advantage along the defensive line - can Aaron Donald and Von Miller force the young quarterback into making costly mistakes? Will Jalen Ramsey shadow explosive rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and how will the Rams defend Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd?

Eric Weddle is the “green dot guy” for the game, taking over the duties from linebacker Troy Reeder. This swap could set up rookie Ernest Jones for a larger role, as he was limited due to return from injury in the NFC championship game. Weddle wearing the green dot also allows the Rams to rotate their inside linebackers based on matchups: if the Bengals are using heavier personnel to run the football - expect to see Troy Reeder; if Cincinnati needs to pass the ball, such as during a two-minute situation - Travin Howard and Jones could play an important part in pass coverage.

Will the Rams soon earn the title of World Champions, or will Burrow and the Bengals get the best of LA’s loaded roster?