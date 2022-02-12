Rams News: The top ten players in the Super Bowl

PFF posted a list of the top ten graded players playing in Super Bowl 56. The Rams have seven players on the list and the Bengals have three.

To the surprise of no one, Aaron Donald is at the top of the list as the highest graded player.

Aaron Donald is (+1600) to win Super Bowl MVP pic.twitter.com/n1LSbH1HWS — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 8, 2022

The Rams have four offensive players and three defensive players on the list.

All three Bengals representatives are offensive players, they have zero defensive players on the list.

The Top-10 players in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/0xkDmIh60x — PFF (@PFF) February 11, 2022

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is the second highest player on the list behind Donald. He is the highest listed quarterback. He has been the driving force of their success this season and has earned the honor the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Cooper Kupp made the jump to ELITE pic.twitter.com/ncOPx6HlQZ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 9, 2022

Cooper Kupp is the third highest player on the list and the highest ranking Rams offensive player. Named the Offensive Player of the Year and nominated for MVP, Kupp has had an impact in all three playoff games adding the finishing plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. He should continue to do both draw the defense opening things up for Odell Beckham Jr and also taking advantage of his targets with big catches and tough run after catch yardage.

Jalen Ramsey is ranked fourth on the list. Ja’Marr Chase is ranked sixth. This will be one of the key matchups to watch especially when Ramsey is assigned to cover Chase but even when their are not aligned. Ramsey will have to limit Chase when they are lined up and will have to eliminate larger areas of the field as he’s done all season when he’s off of Chase.

Matthew Stafford is fifth on the list but could be the key player to the whole game. If Stafford can bring his best as he has been all post season he gives his team a huge advantage. He’s proven his ability to play clean and clutch in the fourth quarter to close out the close ones.

Matthew Stafford is CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/4E5BICQFxW — PFF (@PFF) February 3, 2022

