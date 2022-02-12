SB Nation Reacts: Who do NFL fans expect to win Super Bowl LVI?

It’s finally here! The Los Angeles Rams are set to square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 for the right to hoist the Lombardi trophy. All of the hard work and sacrifice is about to cumulate in the biggest game of these player’s careers.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams as 4-point favorites over the Bengals, in a game with an expected 48.5-point over/under. According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts polling, 57 percent of those surveyed agree, expecting the Rams to win the Super Bowl.

This is a legacy game for Los Angeles. Several veterans on the Rams are only missing the title “Super Bowl champion” on their resume, including 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth. Many assume this will be Big Whit’s last game of his career. There would be no better way to send him off than a win against the team that drafted him in the big game on his home turf of SoFi Stadium.

“Keep investing in each other. And lead with your heart.”@RamsNFL OT Andrew Whitworth delivers a moving #WPMOY acceptance speech. (by @Nationwide) pic.twitter.com/Y3GWKnNx1s — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

From a player in the twilight of his career to one who is just beginning to take off, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was recently named 2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year. According to the polls — the same polls that have the Rams winning the Super Bowl — 36 percent of fans believe Burrow will also add Super Bowl MVP to his leger.

If both polls play out on Sunday, Burrow will join Chuck Howley as the only players to win Super Bowl MVP honors while losing the game. I’m fine with that. Matthew Stafford is second in the voting at 28 percent with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp coming in behind the quarterbacks at 18 percent.

With just over 24 hours before toe meets leather in Inglewood, it’s time to start finalizing the menu for the last football game of the season. Whether its wings, pizza, burgers, or hot dogs, please feel free to stuff your face to the maximum, as this is an unofficial National holiday! Go Rams!

