Rams activate Darrell Henderson for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back two more familiar faces for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced on Friday that both running back Darrell Henderson and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day have been activated in time for the Super Bowl.

Henderson has missed the entire playoffs to this point but looks to get his opportunity to spell Cam Akers and Sony Michel on Sunday. It could even be that Henderson plays a huge role against the Bengals.

LA Rams Transactions

• Activated from Reserve RB Darrell Henderson Jr., NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

• Reserve/Injured TE Tyler Higbee, T Joseph Noteboom — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022

Joseph-Day missed the second half of the season and all of the playoffs to this point but will now get to rotate in and out with Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson, and Aaron Donald. It’s a great boost to both sides of the football.

However, the Rams did place Tyler Higbee and Joseph Noteboom on reserve, taking them out of contention to play against Cincinnati. That means more playing time for Kendall Blanton, one of the stars of the NFC Championship win.