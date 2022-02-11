Rams News: Which LA players could have NFL Honors in their future?

The Los Angeles Rams were well represented on Thursday night when the National Football league presented the NFL Honors for the 2021 season. Among the players receiving awards were LA Rams Cooper Kupp as the Offensive Player of the Year and Andrew Whitworth for Man of the Year. Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers won the MVP and the Pittsburgh Steelers TJ Watt was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Kupp was nominated for MVP and Aaron Donald was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year.

Which Rams players from this season has the potential to hear his name called in future editions of the NFL Honors? Here are some candidates.

Aaron Donald

Donald is still dominant from among all his peers playing defense and especially when compared to defensive tackles specifically. He has won Defensive Player of the Year three times and was nominated again this season after getting 12.5 sacks from the interior position. Donald has been in a class of his own it is possible that he is named for another award.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford got off to an excellent start this season throwing 22 touchdowns in the first eight games and putting himself in the the early conversation for MVP. This being his first season with a new team and playing well enough to make it to the Super Bowl shows that he has what it takes to roll into next season with momentum to complete as one of the leagues best players.

Cam Akers

If there was an award for Comeback Player of the Year post season edition, Akers would be a shoe in after returning for the playoffs from his August injury that was seemingly season ending. Given that the precedent for his injury had him most likely returning next season, he should be granted some consideration for next years Comeback award should he have a strong season. However, both before and after his injury, Akers has shown the potential to be a difference maker from the running back position. If not next year, it seems likely at some point Akers could have a break out season and at least nominated for an NFL Honors Award.

