Rams News: What LA’s playoff games tell us about Super Bowl 56

The road through the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams provides a glimpse at what it will be like taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Here’s what we can take away from each of the three post season games and how it relates to the Ram’s final opponent.

WILDCARD ROUND - RAMS vs CARDINALS

The Rams were up against Kyler Murray, known like Joe Burrow, for his mobility and scramble ability. NFL defenses know that if Murray is allowed to make tacklers miss, step up, and keep the play alive, the Cardinals always have a chance. In this game the Rams proved their ability to put a lid on Murray’s big plays and even force the quarterback into a pick six game breaker. The Rams sacked Murray twice and held him under 140 yards passing and held the Cardinals as a whole to under 70 yards rushing.

DIVISIONAL ROUND - RAMS vs BUCCANEERS

To win this game, the Rams were tasked with stopping Tom Brady known for, at the very least, his ability to get the ball out quick. Against the Rams dangerous pass rush the Buccaneers looked to capitalize on Brady’s quick release. With respect to both Burrow and Brady, Burrow hasn’t done enough to be compared. However, the fact is that Burrow has been sacked more times than any other quarterback this season and is looking to leverage a quick release and host of quick pass plays to avoid Aaron Donald and gang. Against Brady, the Rams got three sacks and forced TB12 into one interception. Most importantly, the rush and coverage combined ultimately stopped the Buccaneers from scoring more than the Rams in the end.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP - RAMS vs 49ers

When Burrow does get the ball out to his receivers, it will be mostly quick throws with the goal of getting his teammates room to run. JaMarr Chase and company will be tough matchups for the Rams secondary defenders who after Jalen Ramsey will be, Darious Williams, David Long Jr, and Donte Deayon. The secondary along with linebackers Troy Reeder and Travin Howard will have to be flying to the ball and making solid open field tackles. That was also the key for the Rams defense against the 49ers with Deebo Samuel. While Samuel did break one screen pass for a long touchdown, the Rams were able to contain the attack for the rest of the game to ultimately punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

