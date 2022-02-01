SUPER BOWL Los Angeles Rams Reverse Q&A: SUPER BOWL LVI EDITION!!!

The Rams are going to the Super Bowl.

From losing to the Green Bay Packers and looking outmatched on the road to trading for Matthew Stafford, free agency, the draft, the Cam Akers injury, the 7-1 start, the Cooper Kupp historical moments week after week, the three-game losing streak, winning eight of their last nine, and then finally coming from behind to exorcise the 49ers, the Rams are going to the Super Bowl.

The 2021 season has both met and broken expectations for the Los Angeles Rams and Stafford is just one win shy of adding “Super Bowl champion” to his resume, as are Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, and so many others.

Now is your time—the Rams fans, the people who they do all of this for—to speak.

In Reverse Q&A, I flip the format and instead of pretending that I am the expert, I go to the REAL RAMS EXPERTS for answers to my questions: The Turf Show Times community, the fans of the Rams, the people who have either been here since the original L.A. days or the St. Louis days or you followed Stafford from Detroit, or maybe you just became a fan this morning. That’s fine too! All are welcome.

I can’t wait to see the L.A. Rams hopefully win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13th. There are few teams that I want to see the Rams beat less than the Bengals, but that’s who they’ve got and that’s who needs to go down.

I’ll post my questions for YOU in the comments section below, you write your answers and debate amongst yourselves as we have many more days ahead of Super Bowl coverage. This is only the beginning.