Liam Coen leaving Rams, returning to Kentucky as OC

Liam Coen is leaving the Los Angeles Rams to take the same role of offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. He left the same role to re-join the Rams this past offseason.

Rams OC Liam Coen assisted in Baker Mayfield’s rushed prep for TNF dramatics but he is headed back to @UKFootball as OC, he job he had in 2021, according to sources. UK fans can relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 9, 2022

The Rams’ disappointing 2022 season mostly stems from an offensive that failed to take flight. Despite returning Matthew Stafford for a second year and a healthy Cam Akers, and signing Allen Robinson to a big free agent contract, the LA offense failed to meet expectations from the jump.

Sean McVay is an offensive head coach and he’s the play caller, so it’s a true unknown what exactly Coen’s role was on a daily basis. The bottom line is that this offense was not even close to being good enough, and now three coaches from that side of the ball have left for the coaching ranks.

Coen is re-joining Kentucky, where he had notable success a year ago. Ra’Shaad Samples is headed to Arizona State where he will be the receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Jake Peetz is following Matt Rhule from the NFL to Nebraska where he will coach quarterbacks.

Samples was reportedly hired by then tight ends coach Thomas Brown, as the Rams worked to grow Brown’s role and potentially prepare him for a head coaching role with another team - but Brown was asked to pitch in with the running backs midway through the season.

Coen’s departure means McVay and the Rams will be in the market for a new OC this offseason. Whoever they hire will be the team’s third offensive coordinator in three seasons after Kevin O’Connell left after Super Bowl LVI to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Should the Rams look to replace Coen internally, or could they bring in someone from another offensive scheme to help turn this struggling unit around - perhaps a veteran coach from a run-heavy offense?