Baker Mayfield in awe after leading Rams to victory: “It’s a pretty damn good story.”

The Los Angeles Rams found the most improbable way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, go 98-yards in under two minutes with a quarterback that has been with the team for two days, and fights back from a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 on Thursday Night Football. After the game Baker Mayfield met with the media to try and put this victory into words.

A Hollywood script ending to what could have easily been a horror movie

“I don’t know if you can write it any better than that. Obviously, we’d like to be a little bit more stress-free, but it’s a pretty damn good story. It’s special.”

This will technically go down as a win for the Rams’ starting quarterback John Wolford, but he will ultimately go down as a footnote in Mayfield’s story. The recently released quarterback completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

BAKER MAYFIELD GAME-WINNING TD DRIVE



8 Plays

98 Yards

1:35



Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/Sco2Px1CVW — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2022

But it was more than that; it was one of the gutsiest performances I’ve seen in a long time. To be able to enter a locker room in such a short period of time and have the team rally around him like that was special. It was also a scathing indictment on Wolford and Bryce Perkins, but that’s for another time.

Rams receivers mad plays when it counted most

“Van and I go back. I’m not very happy with Van, until now. I was trying to get him to come to Oklahoma and he wouldn’t text or call back. He owes me one and he got me right there.”

Jefferson was on the receiving end of the 23-yard go-ahead touchdown pass. After the game, Jefferson gave all the credit to the recently acquired QB1.

BAKER MAYFIELD MASTERCLASS pic.twitter.com/Hoo2dMqmz3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 9, 2022

WHAT A CATCH BY BEN SKOWRONEK pic.twitter.com/WzpmgRHTSf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

Mayfield’s injection into L.A.’s offense had a major effect on the Rams’ young wide receivers, with both TuTu Atwell and Ben Skowronek setting career highs in catches. Skowronek had seven catches for 89 yards, while Atwell had five receptions for 50 yards.

Multiple coordinators made McVay crash course possible

“I used to, not necessarily complain about the fact that I had that many different offensive systems and having to learn that, but it came in handy when having to learn a crash course and being able to relate certain things.”

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback added that his time with Bill Callahan in the Dawg Pound played a critical part in being able to communicate within Sean McVay’s offense, citing the similarities in the pass protection schemes. He also gave a ton of credit for McVay, offensive coordinator Liam Cohen, and Matthew Stafford for coaching him up as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles.

"Certainly exceeded our expectations. It was a lot of fun watching [Baker] go to work tonight." pic.twitter.com/qN1Q80GkGZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

Living in the moment

“To be honest with you, I’m just looking to be the best version of me possible. Learn and improve in the system. Try to take away from a great group of guys that have had a lot of success.”

It’s not a secret that the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner has had a bunch of highs and lows throughout his football career. He even admitted, to no one’s surprise, that this has been a tough season for him. However, he’s excited to use this performance as a springboard into the next four games, potentially writing a positive ending to this season. I know Rams fans are far more excited to watch these last four games now! We get to see the next chapter on Monday Night football in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.