Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay hyped for post-game speech after beating Raiders

Sean McVay gave the game ball to Baker Mayfield. Who else?

Come for the Victory Speech, stay for @bakermayfield getting a game ball. pic.twitter.com/tRwmm7ioTk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

Baker Mayfield throws game-winning touchdown during Rams debut vs. Raiders on ‘Thursday Night Football’ (CBSSports)

“In a performance befitting a Hollywood script, Mayfield led the Rams to an epic 17-16 victory on Thursday night after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left. The score capped off a 98-yard drive that saw Mayfield complete several big passes while helping the Rams snap their six-game losing streak.

“This is up there,” Mayfield told Amazon’s postgame crew when asked to compare Thursday night’s win to other notable moments in his career. “Originally, I was angry about having to go through so many coaching changes and learn so many new things, but it sure helped right there. ... They put some good plays out there and put me in a good position to win.”

It took three running plays and one possession for Sean McVay to make the switch from John Wolford to Mayfield. Mayfield entered the game with 2:21 left in the first quarter and the Rams trailing 10-0.”

Baker Mayfield headbutts teammate after leading Rams on go-ahead TD drive (FoxNews)

“Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday after the Carolina Panthers waived him due to their own logjam at the quarterback position and by Thursday night he was leading his new team to a victory.

Mayfield guided the Rams on an eight-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson. With the extra point, Los Angeles went up with 10 seconds left and would win the game 17-16.”

Baker Rams debut:



— 22/35

— 230 YDS

— 1 TD

— 98-yard game winning drive



Rams first win since Week 6. pic.twitter.com/KVJf6ZPgOu — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 9, 2022

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Rams’ win over Raiders on Thursday night (NFL.com)

“Imagine running a two-minute drill for a team you’ve been on for two days. That was the scenario that unfolded when Baker Mayfield and the Rams got the ball back with 1:45 left in the game, down six points and fresh out of timeouts. Oh, and the ball was on the 2-yard line. But Mayfield looked more comfortable than he ever did in Carolina, which just ditched him out of the blue, and as cool as he had at certain promising points in Cleveland. But did anyone actually expect what we just witnessed? After an incompletion, Mayfield ripped a dime from his own end zone to Tutu Atwell to get the Rams some breathing room. After a sack, Mayfield uncorked a beauty to Ben Skowronek for 32 yards, and suddenly anything was possible. Two quick completions and a spike gave them 14 seconds to pull off a miracle — from cut to claimed to hero, all in a four-day span. Then Mayfield did it, hitting Van Jefferson with a teardrop fade for the game-tying touchdown (with the extra point providing the winning margin). This was either the flukiest game we’ve seen this season or it’s the start of the Baker comeback tour. The Rams, through this miserable post-Super Bowl hangover, have something to smile about again.”

Highlights: Rams QB Baker Mayfield converts third-and-13 against the Raiders with a 22-yard dart to WR Ben Skowronek (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a 22-yard completion to wide receiver Ben Skowronek to convert on third down against the Las Vegas Raiders.”

This stat tells you how improbable Rams’ 98-yard game-winning drive was (RamsWire)

“According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Rams’ 98-yard game-winning drive was the longest with under 2 minutes to play in the last 45 years. How incredible is that, even without the fact that Mayfield just arrived in Los Angeles two days ago?”