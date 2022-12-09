The Los Angeles Rams battled the Las Vegas Raiders in a wild Thursday Night Football contest. Van Jefferson scored the go-ahead touchdown with 0:10 remaining to lift the team to their first victory since October 16th. The win was a complete team effort, from offense to defense to special teams.

Unfortunately, the Rams suffered another casualty in their win over the Raiders. Jacob Harris, the Rams 2020 4th rounder, made a fantastic open field tackle in punt coverage during the fourth quarter incident.

Rams Injury Update: WR Jacob Harris (shoulder) doubtful to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

On 4th & 3 from the LAR 32, with 11:02 remaining, the Rams punted back to the Raiders and Jacob Harris tackled Keelan Cole for a two-yard punt return. Harris stayed on the ground after the play, holding his left shoulder. The play was ultimately negated by an offsides penalty by Las Vegas’s Colin Ferrell. Los Angeles proceeded to march down the field and cut the deficit to six points with a Cam Akers one yard rushing touchdown.

The injury is another setback for the athletic wide receiver. In training camp, Harris suffered a groin strain that held him out for multiple weeks. The missed time ended with the LA Rams deciding to release him on cut-down day.

Last year, Harris tore his ACL and MCL in a Week 9 28-16 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. The injury also occurred on a special teams play.

Stay tuned for his official injury diagnosis to come later this week…