Rams fan Al Michaels has history of trash talking Jalen Ramsey

Al Michaels isn’t shy. I don’t know if he’s less shy at this stage of his career or if this is the way that Michaels has always been and I didn’t notice, but listening to Thursday Night Football’s broadcast has become must-hear television this season.

From mocking the SoFi Stadium PA announcer during Thursday night’s Rams win over the Raiders, to pointing out that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has “been torched for seven touchdowns” this season, Al Michaels was peak IDGAF for Amazon Prime.

Jalen Ramsey as a kid: “I hope one day Al Michaels is saying my name on TV”



Al Michaels tonight: “Ramsey has been torched all year” — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) December 9, 2022

This is not the first time that Michaels has made some negative points about Jalen Ramsey, however. It wasn’t even the first time in 2022.

Man, Al Michaels really doesn't like Jalen Ramsey — Nelly (@aNellytics) November 8, 2021

During the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the “Al Michaels-Jalen Ramsey feud” was also trending.

Al Michaels is basically saying Jalen Ramsey is a fraud without saying Jalen Ramsey is a fraud — Matthew DeFazio (@manu5049) February 14, 2022

NBC is like, “here’s a nice video package of Jalen Ramsey getting burnt”

Al Michaels: *fun tidbit about Brady’s last touchdown being scored on Ramsey*

Dude is getting brutalized by the broadcast team (and on-field). — Jared Jirschele (@Jirschele34) February 14, 2022

"Jalen Ramsey fell down"

I was ready to fight Al Michaels — Ben Salagus (@Carl_noWinslow) June 28, 2022

Wtf is Al Michaels tryna say about Ramsey getting beat what point are you tryna make — Caleb Brown (@browncaleb22) February 14, 2022

And of a Ramsey play in Rams-Titans last season... “Rramsey taketh... and giveth.”

Listening to Al Michaels doing the Rams Titans game. He is such a broadcasting legend. Eg Jalen Ramsey intercepts and then is penalised for taunting. Michaels: "Ramsey taketh... and giveth." — Illyrius (@Union1707) November 10, 2021

Of course, Al Michaels is a broadcaster which means that he’s required by NFL law to talk about players, so it comes as no surprise that he’s mentioned Jalen Ramsey a few times. He’s most likely said positive things about Ramsey, too. But it is also worth mentioning that Al Michaels IS a Rams fan.

“It was Nov. 2, 1958, my first time in the Coliseum, and the attendance was 100,470,” Michaels, now 72, said this week. “It was a tremendous game, the Rams won, 41-35, over the Bears, and Jon Arnett had a game for the ages. “We had just moved here from New York. My father took me to the stadium, and it was exhilarating as a kid to walk in there. It was one of those childhood memories you don’t forget.”

So to what degree Al Michaels is actually upset with Ramsey “getting torched”—it has to be more than zero.

If we know anything, it’s that Jalen Ramsey usually has something to say in return: The torch is yours.