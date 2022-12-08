 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baker Mayfield made history with 98-yard touchdown drive to beat Raiders

Well, that was something special. Historically special

By Kenneth Arthur
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

For the first time, I’m speechless.

If you had told me on Tuesday that Baker Mayfield would be playing one snap against the Raiders this week, I would have said that Sean McVay had officially lost his mind. If you had told me that Baker had 35 attempts, I would have said that the game must have gone horribly awry. If you had told me that the Rams would trail 16-3 in the fourth quarter, I would have said that at least Baker somehow survived, I guess.

But when the Rams cut the lead to 16-10 after finally finishing off a drive without a mistake in the red zone, why not just believe that anything is possible?

The 98-yard drive still seems impossible.

Baker Mayfield got the ball at the 2-yard line with 1:45 to go and the only point that could have mattered were touchdown points. Only 72 hours earlier, Mayfield was on waivers. 48 hours ago, he was on a plane to LA, reading the playbook. Seconds before he started the final drive on Thursday night, Baker Mayfield was just lucky to be getting another opportunity so soon.

Less than two minutes later, Baker Mayfield had the Rams in the red zone and ended their six-game losing streak. It was the longest go-ahead touchdown drive that started after the two-minute warning... in at least 45 years.

Who’s to say if Baker Mayfield will be on the Rams in 2023. Who could have guessed he’d be starting for the Rams in 2022?

Clearly, anything is possible.

